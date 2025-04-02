In a recent interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Israel's Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar emphasized Israel’s ongoing commitment to defeating Hamas and securing the return of the hostages as the country continues its military operations in Gaza.

“We have not finished the war yet, and our goal remains clear: we must bring back all our hostages and ensure that Hamas can no longer operate in Gaza. Hamas cannot be allowed to point weapons at Israel—we will not tolerate that," says Zohar.

As negotiations for hostage releases continue and families of the hostages have expressed their fears, Zohar reassured families that the government remains dedicated to their safe return: “I understand their pain—it is not easy, but we are doing everything in our power to bring them back. At the same time, we cannot allow Hamas to remain in Gaza, and I believe all Israelis understand this necessity.”

Zohar highlights that “the strong backup that we are receiving from the US is crucial to achieving our military and strategic goals,” adding that “there is a clear difference between the former and current administrations. The Trump administration supports Israel; we feel that it comes from the heart. With this support, we can achieve our goals in Gaza.”

In the wake of the resurgence of protests in Israel and the emphasis on the need for unity, particularly in the wake of the October 7th attacks, Zohar underscores that “unity is the most important thing for Israel right now. If you ask me, the October 7th massacre happened because we were not united. We need to change that. I am talking about this all the time.”

Zohar urged Israelis to understand that we need to support each other, adding, “We are one nation, and we have one destination.”

Zohar is set to participate in the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York, an event that aims to reinforce ties between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora. As a key figure in the World Zionist Organization and the World Likud organization (its next chairman), he is advocating for stronger global Jewish unity: “We must be bonded; this is something that I have been trying to do for many, many years.

“I am deeply involved in our national institutions because it is vital that Jews around the world support Israel and remain connected to our homeland,” he said. “This is something I have worked on for many years, and I will continue to do so.”

Looking ahead, Zohar says he “plans to visit the US in May to meet with Jewish leaders and garner support for his initiatives. I hope to strengthen the bonds between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.”

“Together, we can achieve great things,” he concluded.