Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar addressed the possibility that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be declared unfit to serve.

"I recommend to everyone not to celebrate yet. The Prime Minister follows the law and the demands of the law. If they ask him to be investigated on a certain matter, he will comply," Zohar said in an interview with Galei Israel.

He further clarified: "He will not be declared unfit to serve, whether Gali wants it or not - that will not happen here. There are boundaries for us that we will not compromise on."

"If there will be a move towards that, we will not agree to this and will not accept this position regardless of how it comes, it will be considered a coup. They will not dare to go to a situation that I believe will lead to a civil war."

Regarding Netanyahu's decision to cancel the appointment of a new ISA director, Zohar said: "The consideration is the relationship with Trump. The authority is that of the Prime Minister and the government; we do not need the Supreme Court for this. We are not looking for a right-wing or left-wing person but are looking for a professional person."

Zohar said that the new director "Cannot be politically affiliated with the right or the left. He must be loyal to the State of Israel and not be biased according to various political and media pressures."

Regarding the judicial reform, Zohar says that there is a way to implement it correctly. "It is a necessary reform that corrects the judicial system and there is a way to do it as amicably as possible, and if there are no agreements, we will proceed according to the policy we believe in," he says, presenting as an example the law to change the method of selecting judges, a law that the coalition tried to promote with consent but after the left's opposition, which came after some agreement was already achieved, the move was pushed through in the Knesset. In his view, the same approach should be taken regarding the continuation of the reform.