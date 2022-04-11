Today, U.S. Representatives Ted Deutch (D-FL), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Grace Meng (D-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Kay Granger (R-TX), Marc Veasey (D-TX), and Randy Weber (R-TX), co-Chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, released the following statement on the naming of Noa Tishby as the State of Israel's first Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel:



"Noa Tishby has been a powerful voice in defending the Jewish people and the State of Israel around the world. There is no doubt she will continue to be a powerful voice as Israel’s first-ever Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.



"Thanks to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s leadership and vision, the creation of this critical post will make important progress in the fight against global antisemitism. Our House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, the newly-confirmed State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, and the United States government as a whole stands ready to work with the new Israeli Special Envoy to combat antisemitism in all its forms and counter efforts to delegitimize Israel in the international community."