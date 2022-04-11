Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid today announced the appointment of the first-ever Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel, naming noted Israeli-American artist, author and thought leader Noa Tishby to the newly-established position.



In the role, Special Envoy Tishby—who was born and grew up in Israel and now lives both there and in the United States—will focus on raising global awareness of antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel and serve as an advocate to prevent and fight hate directed towards Jews. She will act on behalf of the Israeli Foreign Ministry to spearhead initiatives worldwide before key audiences, generate an international dialogue, and respond to acts of antisemitism.



“The creation of this post and the appointment of Noa Tishby is another step that will strengthen Israel and our fight against antisemitism internationally at a moment when Jews around the world once again face an alarming and dramatic resurgence in antisemitism,” said Foreign Minister Lapid. “She is a gifted author and thinker who has long been a powerful voice on issues of antisemitism and the delegitimization of the State of Israel. In this fight, it’s critically important to tell the Israeli story well, influence decision makers and world opinion, and to be quick and powerful in our response to acts of hate and violence directed against Jews. As one of the world’s most influential Jews, few are better prepared to do that on the world stage than Special Envoy Tishby.”



Surveys have shown over one billion people worldwide hold antisemitic views. Recent FBI reports cite that Jews are the target of 58% of all religiously-motivated hate crimes in the U.S. even as Jews make up just 2% of the U.S. population. As a result of rising antisemitism, half of American Jewish college students have hidden their Jewish identity and 65% have said they’ve felt unsafe on campus. A survey showed that one-in-ten young American adults didn’t recall ever hearing about the Holocaust, while 63% of those young adults surveyed didn’t know 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Moreover, inherently antisemitic efforts to delegitimize Israel have risen sharply in recent years through initiatives such as the BDS movement.



“I can imagine no greater honor than representing the State of Israel to work to eradicate the rising threat of irrational and dangerous hate against Jews, bring antisemitism to the surface, and foster dialogue,” said Special Envoy Tishby. “Antisemitism is the oldest and most enduring form of hatred and discrimination. What is clear from the tragic, violent events that unfolded in Charlottesville and more recently in Texas, as well as the surge of antisemitic attacks around the world during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza last year, is that the danger facing Jews and the State of Israel is more prevalent now than at any time since World War Two and the Holocaust. No one individual will ever eliminate antisemitism—this is a fight that must be done collectively by Jews and non-Jews alike. I will work tirelessly to help lead that effort. I’m grateful to Foreign Minister Lapid and his entire team for their extraordinary work and commitment, and for the faith they have put in me in making me the first Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.”



Tishby was born in Tel Aviv, Israel and served in the Israeli Defense Forces. She received a drama scholarship from the Tel Aviv Museum of Arts and appeared prominently in popular Israeli TV, film and stage productions before establishing her film and television career in the U.S. as a producer, actor and writer. In 2011, Tishby founded Act for Israel and since then has become a leading voice in the U.S. and abroad on issues involving antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel. She has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Jews in the World by the Jerusalem Post and was cited by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the most important international TV executives. As a noted author, she wrote “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth” where she tells the story of Israel and Zionism and tackles long-held myths about the State of Israel and Jews. She is a contributor to The Huffington Post, Jerusalem Post, The Jewish Journal, NY Post, Tablet and Ynet and regularly speaks and writes about policy, culture and international relations.