Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed another administrative detention order against a Jew Monday morning, ordering a Jewish resident of Samaria to be imprisoned for 3 months without trial at the Shikma Prison in Ashkelon.

This is a person who was recently arrested on suspicion of a price tag incident, but the court ordered his release after the police were unable to provide evidence to prove their suspicion.

Advocate Adi Keidar of the Honeno organization, who represents the Samaria resident, said that "while the State of Israel is under terrorist attack, there are those who are still busy chasing Jews instead of chasing the enemy. It is a pity that this is the case, and we will appeal to the court for his immediate release.”

The Honeno organization added: "Jews are being slaughtered in the streets, and the Minister of Defense of the State of Israel is working with organizations of the extreme left in a campaign against settler violence - pitiful. Who will protect the Jews?"