A tractor driver was killed Wednesday morning when his tractor flipped over in northern Israel.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was killed when his tractor flipped over on Nachal Dan Street in the northern city of Carmiel.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and chapter head of the Carmiel region relayed, "When I arrived at the scene, the tractor driver was still trapped under the vehicle and was unconscious."

"Firefighters who responded to the accident extricated the man from the vehicle. Unfortunately, there wasn't anything for us to do at the scene, aside from pronouncing the man's death at the scene due to the severity of injuries that he suffered."

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Hai Gertner said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the tractor overturned, with the driver unconscious and trapped. We conducted medical examinations but he suffered from a multi-system injury and had no signs of life, and we had no choice but to declare his death."