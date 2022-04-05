Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted a retiring veteran Republican lawmaker from Michigan who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 capitol riot.

“UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who's next?” Trump said, referring to longtime Rep. Fred Upton’s announcement that he was not running fore re-election.

"Even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton said during his farewell speech in the House.

Upton was one of 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump. Three others have already announced they are stepping down: Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and John Katko (R-NY).

"As a former Boy Scout, I believe in leaving the campground better than one found it," Upton said. "I've worked with seven administrations, seven House speakers — none of them would call me a rubber stamp. If it's good policy for Michigan, it's good enough for all of us."

Upton was first elected in 1986, and was one of the senior Republicans in the House. He was known for working with members of both parties, serving as vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucuse, and had previously chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On Saturday night, Trump held a “massive” rally in Michigan.

“Great night in Michigan – with 7,000 inside and 21,000 outside trying to get in!” the former president said in a statement.