Yair Lapid
Yair Lapid Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will depart for a diplomatic visit to Athens on Tuesday.

There, Lapid will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

He will also hold a trilateral meeting with the Greek Foreign Minister and Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the Foreign Ministers will deliver statements to the press.

In December, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a trilateral meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek PM Mitsotakis.

In February, the head of the IDF's Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, participated participated in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Greece and Cyprus.

