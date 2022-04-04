The summer weather which began last week is expected to continue, at least until the weekend, forecasters predict.

Monday will be mostly clear, with a slight rise in temperatures. The weather will remain warmer and drier than seasonal average, and reminiscent of a heat wave, especially inland and in the mountains.

Tuesday will see an additional rise in temperatures, and the heat will be oppressive in most areas of Israel. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Wednesday will be hot and dry in most areas of Israel, and there may be haze. Harsh winds will blow in the mountains.

Thursday will see a significant drop in temperatures, but inland and in the mountains the weather will still be unusually hot and dry.