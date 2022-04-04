ברכת מתפ"ש לחג הרמאדן דוברות מתפ״ש

Major General Ghasan Alyan, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), on Sunday congratulated the Palestinian Arab public on the occasion of the start of Ramadan.

In his remarks, General Alyan said that "the security reality requires us to examine what steps we can take on the occasion of Ramadan. Security and stability are the keys to our ability to allow entry into Israel for visits and prayers."

Alyan addressed the Palestinian Arabs in Arabic and said, "Ramadan Kareem to the residents of Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip. I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan. May it be a month of family, happy and calm."

"The last two weeks have been difficult and challenging. After a long period of peace and security stability, we have once again realized that there are those who want to sabotage it no matter what the cost. I know the vast majority of you choose life, choose family, routine and are not partners to extremism and violence. But we will not allow terrorism to raise its head and we will not allow extremists to disrupt life in Israel," he continued.

"We will work so that everyone can celebrate the holidays with their families happily and safely - Jews, Muslims and Christians," stated Alyan.

"On behalf of me and the IDF, I wish you and your family members a blessed Ramadan, health, contentment and peace," he concluded.