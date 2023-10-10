Major General Ghasan Alyan, the commander of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) issued a message to the Hamas terrorist organization this afternoon (Tuesday) warning of the price they will pay for the massacre of over 900 Israelis on Simchat Torah.

"Hamas has become ISIS and the residents of Gaza, instead of being shocked - are celebrating. Israel has imposed a complete siege on Gaza. There will be no electricity, no water, there will be destruction. You wanted hell - and you will get hell," Alyan said.