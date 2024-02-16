Major General Ghasan Alyan, head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), wrote on the unit’s X account on Thursday that, for three days, the UN has not collected about 500 trucks of humanitarian aid that are waiting on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The trucks are awaiting collection and distribution by UN organizations after their contents underwent an Israeli security inspection.

“It is the third day in a row that hundreds of trucks are not picked up. The UN needs to scale up their operations,” Alyan wrote in the post.

The trucks entered Gaza despite the dozens of protesters who have come every day in recent days to block the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom crossings in order to prevent the trucks from entering.

Last month, the head of the IDF Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, signed an order declaring the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom crossings a closed military zone.

Despite the order, dozens of activists again arrived on Thursday at the Nitzana crossing to prevent the aid trucks from entering. Shortly after the protesters arrived at the scene, the IDF closed the crossing, stopping the entry of the trucks.