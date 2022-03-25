The IDF conducted its first official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco on Thursday.

The Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, the Head of the International Cooperation Division, BG Effie Defrin, and the Head of the Intelligence Directorate’s Operations Division, BG “G,” completed the IDF’s first official visit to Morocco.



The visit took place in Rabat, Morocco’s capital city. The IDF officials met with the Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Belkhir El-Farouk and senior members of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces General Staff, including the heads of the Moroccan Intelligence and Operations Directorates.



During the meetings, senior Moroccan military officials presented the structure of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and the main challenges they face. The officials discussed the historic and cultural ties between the two nations, as well as the partnership based on mutual interests throughout the Middle East. The commanders expressed a mutual desire to promote extensive military cooperation.

Maj. Gen. Kelman presented the Moroccan military officials with the IDF’s professional structure, its regional and global challenges, and key areas from which the IDF has gathered professional knowledge and experience.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding cooperation in addition to an agreement reached by a joint military committee to sign a cooperative work plan. A meeting was also held to discuss opportunities for participation in joint international exercises.