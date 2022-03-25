Israel switched to Daylight Saving Time early Friday morning. At 2:00 a.m., clocks moved ahead one hour, making the time 3:00 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time in Israel will end on October 30.

On most cell phones, switching clocks will be done automatically. If your device has not switched to Daylight Saving Time, you will need to switch it manually, as follows: In the Settings menu, click on "Date & Time" and turn off the automatic date and time option.

Next, select the appropriate time zone and manually set the time and date.

Several months ago, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that she intended to lead a government decision that would extend Daylight Saving Time by about three weeks.

"Shortening Standard Time will save money for the economy and will not harm the students and the worshipers. In doing so, Israel would adapt itself to the United States, where the time is also changed in early March," Shaked said.

However, Shaked’s proposal was ultimately not promoted.