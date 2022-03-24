A total of 13,603 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday, representing 19.08% of coronavirus test results received that day, Israel's Health Ministry said.

Out of 66,821 active coronavirus cases across the country, 786 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, and 301 of them are in serious condition. Of those, 149 are in critical condition, 130 are intubated, and 21 are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

The coronavirus infection coefficient, meanwhile, has jumped to 1.42, a significant rise since Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,455 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.

Dr. Tal Brosh, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, told Galei Tzahal: "Whoever did not get infected with coronavirus until now - will be infected. And with each strain, the illness gets milder. There is no apocalyptic decree and forecasts that there will be many people dead and buried in mass graves. We need to take this seriously - but not to exaggerate."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) spoke Wednesday evening about the management of the rise in coronavirus infections. The two are expected to hold another meeting on Thursday, together with the directors of Israel's four HMOs.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has announced that it will extend the order requiring masks to be worn in enclosed spaces.