UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Office of the Chief Rabbi

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has tested positive for COVID.

Rabbi Mirvis, 66, took a rapid lateral flow test as a precautionary measure, according to the Jewish Chronicle. The test showed a positive result.

In response, he has cancelled all upcoming appointments.

The rabbi’s spokesperson said that he had tested positive and was disappointed to have to scale back his schedule as he “is feeling well.”

As a precautionary measure, all appointments for the next few days, including foreign trips, have been cancelled.

Rabbi Mirvis also took a PCR test. He is waiting for the results.

