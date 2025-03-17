The Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, has withdrawn his precipitation at an Israeli conference on antisemitism which is scheduled to host several figures deemed as "far-right."

Speaking to Israel's Kan News, the Rabbi's chief of staff explained his absence from the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem: "After I was notified of the presence of several populist politicians at the conference, the Chief Rabbi will no longer be participating."

The official conference, which is being organized by Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli is set to host figures from across the political spectrum.

However, it has sparked controversy due to the scheduled attendance of politicians such as Jordan Bardella, the leader of France's National Rally, a party with roots in Holocaust denial and Nazi sympathies, though Bardella has distanced the group from its extremist past.

Marion Maréchal, granddaughter of the National Rally's founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, will also attend, representing a faction of the right that seeks to continue his political legacy. From Spain, Hermann Tertsch of the Vox party, which has faced criticism for embracing neo-Nazi elements, will participate as well.

These figures are part of a broader shift in Israeli policy, which has decided to engage with so-called far-right parties in countries like France, Spain, and Sweden, despite their controversial histories and their ties to extremist ideologies. This shift has led to criticism within the Jewish community, as many worry that such alliances may undermine efforts to combat antisemitism.

Rabbi Mirvis is the sixth important scheduled participant to withdraw from the conference. Among the other guests who canceled their attendance are Lord John Mann, Professor David Hirsh, French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations CEO William Daroff, and several German officials.