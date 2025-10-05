Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has become the latest target of vile antisemitic attacks following last week’s deadly assault on a Manchester synagogue.

The Daily Mail reported that NHS trauma surgeon Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, already under investigation for antisemitic posts, shared an image of the Chief Rabbi with the words “Rabbi Genocide” written across his forehead. She went on to call Rabbi Mirvis “genocidal as ever” and accused the Jewish community of “serious extremism.”

Consultant neurologist Dr Rehiana Ali, suspended last year over her social media thread but later cleared by the GMC, posted that Sir Ephraim 'should be arrested'

She also seemed to fuel conspiracy theories that Israel was behind the synagogue attack by comparing the named attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, to the notion of Jihad as a fight against Islam's enemies.

The post appeared only hours after two worshippers were murdered by an Islamic terrorist at Heaton Park Synagogue.

Jewish groups condemned the outburst as part of a growing pattern of open antisemitism spreading across Britain’s institutions.

Dr. Aladwan, who has previously praised Palestinian terrorists as “martyrs” and referred to a London hospital as a “Jewish supremacy cesspit,” continues to practise medicine while under review by the General Medical Council.

Another physician, consultant neurologist Dr. Rehiana Ali, also attacked Rabbi Mirvis online, suggesting he should be “arrested” and hinting that Israel was behind the Manchester attack.

Lord Walney, former adviser to the British government on political violence, warned that “it has long been deeply alarming for British Jews to see so many people in senior positions spouting vile antisemitic hate speech.”

Protests in London and Manchester over the weekend defied appeals for restraint, with demonstrators displaying swastikas and calling for the “dismantling of the Zionist state.”

Alex Hearn of Labour Against Antisemitism said the scenes “revealed the true face of this movement,” calling the use of Nazi symbols “grotesque and racist.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism called on medical and legal regulators to act immediately, saying the torrent of antisemitic hate “fuels an atmosphere where violence against Jews is seen as acceptable.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting added: “I fail to see how medics using such language with impunity doesn’t undermine confidence in the medical profession.”

Community leaders said the targeting of Chief Rabbi Mirvis is part of a wider pattern of escalating antisemitism, warning that the failure to act now will embolden further attacks against Britain’s Jewish community.