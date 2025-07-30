British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis today (Wednesday) condemned British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's threat that the UK will recognize a Palestinian state in September if conditions in Gaza do not improve.

"Our Government has announced its intention to recognise a Palestinian State - even if terrorists remain in power and hostages remain captive in tunnels," Rabbi Mirvis wrote in a post on X. "This can only disincentivise Hamas from agreeing to a ceasefire. It therefore fundamentally undermines the cause of peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike. The asymmetry of establishing a clear ultimatum for Israel but not for Hamas is an unfathomable misstep."

So many in the Jewish community are viewing this as a profound betrayal of Israel’s quest to live free of terror on its borders. And as is often the case, when the Jewish state appears more vulnerable, extremists at home and abroad are emboldened, and Jewish people are more vulnerable as a result," he said.

Rabbi Mirvis noted that Starmer's announcement was made during the Nine Days, the period of mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. “'For these things do I weep…' As we prepare to read these words in the Book of Lamentations this weekend, on the 9th Av, the saddest day of the Jewish Calendar, its narrative feels painfully apposite."

"I implore our government to apply unyielding pressure where it belongs - on Hamas, the single greatest danger to the population of Gaza and the principal obstacle to peace," the Chief Rabbi concluded.

Starmer threatened yesterday that the recognition would take place at the UN General Assembly "unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a Two State Solution."

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN in September. Unlike Starmer, Macron has made a final decision and did not use the prospect of the recognition as a threat.