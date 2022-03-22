The terrorist Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian, who on Tuesday murdered four Jews in Be'er Sheva, pleaded guilty in 2016 as part of a plea deal to a variety of security offenses, including the establishment of a terrorist cell on behalf of ISIS.

He was sentenced to four years of imprisonment and another 12 months probation. In sentencing, Judge Yoel Eden noted that "the punishment should be at the lower threshold," because, "the defendant took full responsibility for his actions, admitted to the indictment, expressed remorse for his actions, and said he knew he was wrong and would not do it again."

Al-Quian was an elementary school teacher. In the ruling, it said that the terrorist admitted that he "took part in secret meetings and served as a 'spiritual teacher' who conveyed content related to the ISIS organization."

"In these meetings he explained to his students about ISIS and his views, told them about the organization's path and the fighting in Syria, and showed the students videos of the organization, and as a result of the defendant's actions, the students expressed support for ISIS," it read. He took part in meetings of ISIS supporters in Israel at least once a week, for a period of about two years - until he was arrested.

According to the indictment, "As of January 2015, the defendant began delivering sermons in the mosque during Friday prayers. In some sermons, he spoke about ISIS and claimed that the organization was in accordance with Islam, with the intention that worshipers would show support for the organization."

"According to the indictment, the facts of which the defendant admitted, he conspired to join a terrorist organization, attended illegal association meetings, tried to leave Israel illegally for Syria, delivered sermons intended to induce worshipers to show support for the organization, and acted on behalf of an illegal association and as its representative," the judge noted in the sentence.

He stressed: "The defendant's actions were carried out over a long period of time, and in a consistent and continuous manner, indicating a significant threat to the State of Israel."

However, at the sentencing stage, the judge wrote: "I did not find that in the case of the defendant, the appropriate sentence should be exceeded, neither in terms of severity nor severity. The defendant is a professional, and respected in his community."

As stated, the terrorist was sentenced to four years in prison, which began from the beginning of his detention period on June 2, 2015. He was released from Israeli prison at the end of his prison term and on Tuesday carried out a brutal killing spree in Be'er Sheva.