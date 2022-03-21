Firefighters worked early Monday morning to extinguish a fire which broke out in a residential home in the town of Kfar Ha'oranim, near the central city of Modi'in.

As they worked, the firefighters located a unconscious dog, evacuating it and performing resuscitation until its heartbeat returned.

A report regarding the fire was initially received during the early hours of Monday morning by the Judea and Samaria firefighting control center.

Master Sergeant Oz Baba, deputy shift commander of the Binyamin regional firefighting station, said, "Upon receipt of the report, staffs from the Matityahu station were sent to the scene. When the staffs arrived at the scene they identified a two-story home engulfed with smoke and flames. Immediately they began conducting searches and extinguishing the flames."

"During their search activities, the firefighters located two people who were trapped and worked to evacuate them with an evacuation mask. The victims were transferred to a hospital in good condition, following smoke inhalation. The home suffered severe fire damage. There were no smoke detectors in the home."