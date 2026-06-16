Five fire crews from the Judea Station were dispatched early Tuesday morning to Bat Ayin in Gush Etzion after receiving a report about a fire that broke out in a complex that includes a grocery store and warehouse.

Upon arriving at the scene, the forces identified a significant blaze and high flames that endangered nearby buildings.

The forces managed to contain the fire before it could reach the community's nearby medical clinic.

Watch commander Captain Michael Randi recounted, "We arrived early in the morning at a complex scene with a significant fire load at a grocery store and adjacent warehouse. We acted swiftly in several areas to contain the fire and prevent danger to nearby buildings, especially the community medical clinic."

He noted that this was the third fire since the week began. "This series of events demands extra attention from the public."

הטיפול בשריפה בבת עין דוברות כבאות והצלה יו"ש

Sunday's fire in Bat Ayin

On Sunday, a fire that broke out in the community spread to residential buildings and vehicles. Over 10 fire crews worked to prevent additional buildings from being affected and eventually extinguished the blaze.