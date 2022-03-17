IDF and Israel Police troops thwarted a smuggling attempt of 37 weapons and drugs worth 2,500,000 NIS from Jordan into Israeli territory.

Last Friday morning, Israel Police's “Magen” Unit observation troops spotted a weapon and drugs smuggling attempt from Jordan into Israeli territory. IDF and Israel Police troops who were deployed to the scene blocked the area and stopped a vehicle with two suspicious Israeli civilians.

The security forces then conducted searches in the area in which the smuggling took place.

Searches revealed 34 handguns, 2 assault rifles, a sniper rifle, ammunition and a number of bags containing drugs worth approximately 800,000 NIS.

The suspects, weapons and ammunition were transferred to the Israel Police.