The Defense Ministry announced that the shipment of heavy bombs that was recently released by the Trump Administration arrived in Israel overnight.

The ship, carrying MK-84 heavy munitions, docked and unloaded at the port of Ashdod. The munitions were loaded onto dozens of trucks and transported to air force bases.

Following US President Donald Trump's inauguration last month, the White House instructed the Pentagon to release the hold placed under the Biden Administration on 2,000-pound bombs intended for shipment to Israel.

The 1,800 MK-84 bombs were held in US storage until they were placed on a ship bound for Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States."

"In our recent conversation, Secretary of Defense, HON Pete Hegseth reaffirmed America's commitment to continue providing Israel with all necessary tools to ensure its security. I thank President Donald Trump and the U.S. Administration for their unwavering support of the State of Israel. We will continue working together to strengthen our security," Katz.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

In August, the US sent Israel a shipment of MK-83 bombs, weighing half a ton each.

In June, the Biden administration decided to release 1,700 500-pound bombs that were part of a weapons shipment to Israel put on hold in April over US concerns about the IDF’s military operation in Rafah.

The shipment was sent to Israel shortly afterward, in early July.

In early May, Axios reported that President Joe Biden decided to put on hold a weapons shipment that was supposed to be sent to Israel.

The White House later confirmed it had paused a shipment of bombs to Israel due to US opposition to a planned Israeli attack on the Gazan city of Rafah.

A day later, Biden warned that he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a major invasion of the city of Rafah.