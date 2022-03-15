Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov requested an urgent meeting with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy in light of the expected speech by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy to the Knesset on Sunday.

The meeting between the Speaker of the Knesset and the Russian ambassador will take place tomorrow.

Earlier it was reported that Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy had suggested to the Ukrainian ambassador to deliver the speech on Sunday at 6 PM but the Ukrainian ambassador had not yet returned a final answer.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court will hear a petition filed at the request of the Ukrainian embassy against the outline for the absorption of refugees. Surprisingly, the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, who initiated the petition, today handed flowers to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Earlier Tuesday, Russia announced a set of retaliatory sanctions against the US Tuesday afternoon in response to America's imposition of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Russian government, the sanctions have been imposed against US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinkin.

Additional sanctions were announced against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA chief William Burns, President Biden's son Hunter Biden, Hilary Clinton, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

In addition, Russia announced it would ban Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from entering the country.

The European Union on Tuesday announced sanctions against Roman Abramovich, a prominent Russian oligarch, and Konstantin Ernst, the CEO of Channel One Russia, which the EU accuses of promoting "the Kremlin's narrative on the situation in Ukraine."