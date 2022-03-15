Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) spoke Tuesday to his Ukrainian counterpart about Israel's mediation efforts.

"Foreign Minister Yair Lapid just finished a long & positive conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba," a statement from Lapid's office read.

"Minister Kuleba thanked Israel for its mediation efforts and its position on the matter of sanctions," it continued. "Minister Lapid updated Minister Kuleba on the humanitarian aid that Israel has already sent to Ukraine and on the field hospital that Israel is sending."

"Minister Kuleba also welcomed Israel’s policy for absorbing refugees, and the two agreed to stay in touch."

On Monday, Lapid announced that Israel will cooperate with the international sanctions against Russia.

"Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries," Lapid said then. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others."