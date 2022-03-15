A Florida judge on Monday blocked the release of certain records related to the death investigation of Jewish actor and comedian Bob Saget.

According to court minutes obtained by CNN affiliate WKMG, Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu granted the Saget family's petition for the permanent injunction.

The judge's decision came nearly a month after Saget's family filed a lawsuit to block the release of some records, citing privacy concerns.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss. We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated," Saget family attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement to CNN.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in early January. Authorities in Florida said there was no evidence that foul play or drugs played a role in his death.

Later, the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Saget’s death was accidental, most likely due to him falling backward and striking his head.

On Monday, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN the Orange County Sheriff's Department completed its investigation into Saget's death and issued a final report on the matter.

The report's findings are consistent with the medical examiner's initial ruling that Saget's death was accidental in nature, according to the source, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter

Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and her three daughters last month filed a lawsuit against Orange County's sheriff and the medical examiner's office, requesting that some investigation records related to the death be exempt from being revealed publicly because of their graphic nature in how they portray the late actor.

The family argued in the lawsuit that the release of this information -- whether through a public records request or any other avenue -- would cause them to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."