Authorities in Florida said on Monday that there is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of Jewish actor and comedian Bob Saget, NBC News reports.

The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties, said in the Monday statement.

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time," Stephany added.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office also found no evidence of foul play or drug use.

He was in the midst of a comedy tour entitled "I Don't Do Negative" with three scheduled stops in Florida, when he died.

Saget was perhaps best known for playing widowed father Danny Tanner on “Full House," which ran from 1987 to 1995. He reprised the role on the Netflix reboot “Fuller House" beginning in 2016. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos," which hired him as its original host in 1989.