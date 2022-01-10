Jewish American actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, TMZ reported on Sunday.

Multiple sources connected to the actor told the website Saget passed away Sunday at a hotel in Orlando.

The Sheriff's Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4:00 p.m. local time, after hotel security found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget is known for his role as Danny Tanner on the long-running hit sitcom “Full House”. He reprised that role for the Netflix reboot of the show, “Fuller House”, which ran for four years.

Saget was also the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" between 1989 to and 1997. Lately, according to TMZ, he has been touring the country and on Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

Saget was born on May 17, 1956 in Philadelphia to a Jewish family. Saget lived in California before moving back to Philadelphia and graduating from Abington Senior High School in 1975. He originally intended to become a doctor, but his Honors English teacher, Elaine Zimmerman, saw his creative potential and urged him to seek a career in films.

He then attended Temple University's film school, where he created Through Adam's Eyes, a black-and-white film about a boy who received reconstructive facial surgery, and was honored with an award of merit in the Student Academy Awards. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1978.