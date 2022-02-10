Actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month, died from the result of a head trauma, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," said the statement quoted by CNN.

The family added that they have been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," the statement added.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family said.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in early January. Authorities in Florida said there was no evidence that foul play or drugs played a role in his death.

Speculation had swirled around the state of his health as Saget had said he had COVID-19 in December.

His widow, Kelly Rizzo, told "Good Morning America" during an interview last month that her husband appeared to be in good health prior to his death and that his having COVID in December "was not anything serious."

Saget is known for his role as Danny Tanner on the long-running hit sitcom “Full House”. He reprised that role for the Netflix reboot of the show, “Fuller House”, which ran for four years.

Saget was also the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" between 1989 to and 1997. At the time of his death, he had been touring the country and did a show in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death.