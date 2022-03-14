The chairman of the Yamina Knesset faction and the chairman of the Knesset House Committee, MK Nir Orbach, on Sunday met activists in Kiryat Shmuel.

He commented on the controversies that led to the split within religious Zionism before the election and said that "the dispute between Naftali [Bennett] and Bezalel [Smotrich] began over the placing of candidates in the top ten [on the slate]. It was clear that Hagit [Moshe] would go with Bezalel and I would go with Naftali. Rabbi Druckman also knew this and announced his public support for Hagit Moshe. Bibi also announced that he would support her."

Orbach reiterated that "there was no possibility of forming a right-wing government."

He also responded to claims that the common denominator of the members of the current government is "anyone but Bibi" and said, "We all hope that Bibi is acquitted. He has many rights."

On the partnership with the Ra'am party, Orbach said, "I did not announce that I would vote in favor until it was clear to me that no nationalist aspects were being placed in the coalition agreements."

"The Arab public always claims that their leaders do not care about their rights, and only care for those of the Palestinians. Now a different leadership has arrived. Mansour Abbas said this in the plenum on Thursday ahead of the vote of the third reading of the Citizenship Law," he added.

On the settlement in Judea and Samaria, Orbach said, "We are dealing with Homesh, with Evyatar which is progressing slowly but we have no intention of giving up, on electricity for the young settlement, the takeover of Area C, on the archeology in the settlement that is being destroyed."

"We will not be able to accomplish everything in this government, but it needed to be established. It was not the first option as far as I was concerned. I would have been happy with a full-fledged right-wing government," he added.