We begin the book of Leviticus with a near silent whisper from HaShem to Moshe to join Him in the Tabernacle, and this Shabbat, being the Shabbat before Purim, we tack on to our Torah reading the commandment never to forget the unprovoked, cruel attack by Amalek upon Israel as they wandered through the wilderness.

And in between we witness G-d's great pleasure as He takes in the "sweet savor" of the offerings of Israel.