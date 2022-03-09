New data from Israel's Health Ministry showed a slight rise in both the number of new coronavirus cases and the infection coefficient.

On Tuesday, 6,668 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, representing 11.15% of the coronavirus test results received that day.

Meanwhile, the infection coefficient for February 26, the last day for which data is available, rose slightly from the previous day, reaching 0.79.

Of the 46,457 active COVID-19 cases around Israel, 927 patients are hospitalized, among them 410 whose condition is serious. Of those, 197 are in critical condition, and 174 are intubated. Another 28 coronavirus patients are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines, the Ministry said.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, marking the first such day since January 4. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, 10,322 COVID-19 patients have died in Israel.