A total of 4,769 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed across Israel on Monday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning.

The new cases bring the countrywide total to 48,408 active cases, among them 969 hospitalized patients.

Of these, 429 are in serious condition, including 204 whose condition is critical. Currently, there are 28 coronavirus patients on ECMO (heart and lung) machines, as well as 180 who are intubated. Though the number of patients on ECMO machines has risen since last week, the number of intubated patients has dropped significantly.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,322 coronavirus deaths.

Of the COVID-19 test results received Monday, 8.04% were positive - the lowest percentage since January. At the same time, the infection coefficient on Friday, February 25 - the last day for which it is available - was 0.75.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 reinfection rates for the past month are highest among children ages 5-11, with 7,496 children that age group testing positive for the second time or more. Almost all of these children (7,062) are unvaccinated; just 434 received one or more doses of a vaccine.