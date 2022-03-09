Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked US President Joe Biden for additional sanctions he announced against Russia, saying they will "significantly weaken the occupiers", ABC News reported.

Biden earlier announced a ban on all imports of Russian energy, including oil and natural gas.

"The United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We are banning all imports of Russian oil, gas, and energy," Biden announced.

"That means that Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine," he continued.

The President stressed that the move has strong bipartisan support among Democrats and Republicans, and had been conducted in coordination with America's allies in Europe.

Zelensky later said, "A ban on oil imports to the United States will weaken the terrorist state economically, politically and ideologically, because it is about freedom -- about the future, about where the world will move,"

He added that he is "personally grateful" to Biden.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for instating a similar ban, describing Johnson as "a man of his word, a sincere friend of Ukraine."

Biden’s announcement on Tuesday is the latest in a series of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, Biden announced a series of sweeping sanctions targeting Russia, enacting penalties across industries, including asset freezes for the largest banks, debt and equity restrictions on critical mining, transportation and logistics firms and a large-scale effort to shut down access to critical technology for key Russian military and industrial sectors.

In addition, world leaders have decided to cut off Russian financial institutions from using the SWIFT money transfer system as part of ongoing sanctions against Russian aggression in Ukraine.