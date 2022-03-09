Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced on Tuesday they are suspending sales of their sodas in Russia, becoming the latest high-profile Western consumer brands to curtail operations in the region following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Coca-Cola said its business in Russia and Ukraine contributed about 1% to 2% of the company's net operating revenue in 2021.

PepsiCo, meanwhile, said it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food, in Russia.

The announcement came hours after McDonald's announced it would temporarily close 850 stores across Russia in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote in a letter to McDonald's employees, "The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace."

A host of companies have shut down operations in Russia since it began its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced on Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia. American Express followed suit on Sunday.

Netflix also announced on Sunday that it is suspending its service in Russia, as did TikTok.

Last week Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced that it would be restricting access to Russian state-controlled media in Europe, including RT and Sputnik.

Meta added that content from Russia state-controlled media would be demoted on Facebook and Instagram, and that links from those outlets would be labeled in order to give “context” to people who do access them.

Music streaming giant Spotify announced last Wednesday it is closing its Russia-based office and removing Russian state-sponsored content from its service.

Twitter began taking steps against Russian content on Tuesday, announcing that it would be labeling all websites affiliated with the Russian government and reducing the circulation of their content.

Over at Google, its Google Maps service is no longer showing live traffic data in Ukraine out of concern that it could be used by Russia to identify troop movements. Google Pay has stopped working in Russia, and YouTube has announced that it will begin blocking channels that have links to Russia state-backed media outlets across Europe, due to their “spread of disinformation.” Google’s Alphabet has begun blocking mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik media from its Play store.

Apple is no longer selling its products in Russia and has removed RT’s and Sputnik’s apps from its App Store outside Russia. Following in Google’s footsteps it has disabled traffic incidents on its Apple Maps in Ukraine.