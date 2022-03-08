Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Tuesday announced the successful launch of its second military satellite, Tasnim reported.

The homegrown satellite, Noor-II, was launched into an earth orbit on Tuesday morning, the site said. Its orbit, 500 kilometers above earth, was reached approximately eight minutes after launch, Tasnim added.

The satellite launched with a three-stage carrier, Qassed, from a launch pad in a desert in northeastern Iran.

According to Tasnim, the Noor-II will be used for reconnaissance operations, as well as for remote sensing.

It is Iran's second-ever military satellite, after the country launched its first, Noor-I, in April 2020.

In December 2021, Iran attempted to launch three research satellites into space. However, Iran was later forced to acknowledge that its space launch failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed.