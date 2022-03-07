Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback on Sunday, six months after he resigned from office following sexual harassment allegations.

Speaking at a Brooklyn church and quoted by The Associated Press, Cuomo blasted "cancel culture". He quoted the Bible several times as he described his travails then went on the offensive to attack the "political sharks" in Albany who, he said, "smelled blood" and exploited the situation for political gain.

"The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct," Cuomo charged. "They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election."

Cuomo resigned in August after a New York State investigation concluded he had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." He was charged in October.

In his remarks on Sunday, Cuomo acknowledged his behavior wasn't appropriate but quickly added that nothing he did violated the law.

"I didn't appreciate how fast the perspectives changed," he said. "I've learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God isn't finished with me yet."

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who released the report last summer that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, hit back at the former governor Sunday.

"Serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo won't even spare a house of worship from his lies," James said in a statement. "Even though multiple independent investigations found his victims to be credible, Cuomo continues to blame everyone but himself."