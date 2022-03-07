Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday declared that Ukrainians will not forgive Russia after civilians fleeing violence were killed in Russian shelling.

“Today is Forgiveness Sunday. But we cannot forgive the hundreds upon hundreds of victims. Nor the thousands upon thousands who have suffered," Zelensky said in a video posted to his Telegram account, according to Axios.

"God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never," he stated.

"Today, a family of four, parents and two children, were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city," Zelensky added. "We will not forgive. We will not forget."

Meanwhile, the outskirts of Kyiv, the second largest city of Kharkiv, Chernihiv in the north and Mykolaiv in the south came under heavy shelling on Sunday, Zelensky adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said on Ukrainian television.

“The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell,” Arestovich said.

The planned evacuation of civilians on Sunday from the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol was canceled for the second time after Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of violating of a limited ceasefire agreement.

Despite the ongoing fighting, talks between Moscow and Kyiv to seek a way to end the conflict will resume on Monday. Two previous rounds of negotiations ended without progress.

Russia initially demanded harsh preconditions for talks, but later agreed to send a delegation to meet with representatives from Ukraine without preconditions.

Zelensky expressed pessimism regarding the outcome of talks, saying, “Let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine will have any doubt that I, as President, tried to stop the war.”