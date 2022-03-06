Talks between Moscow and Kyiv to seek a way to end the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine will resume on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said Saturday, according to AFP.

"The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday," Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party and an envoy to the talks, said on his Facebook page.

Russia initially demanded harsh preconditions for talks, but later agreed to send a delegation to meet with representatives from Ukraine without preconditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed pessimism regarding the outcome of talks, saying, “Let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine will have any doubt that I, as President, tried to stop the war.”

The sides have held two rounds of talks aimed at resolving the war but could not reach a breakthrough.