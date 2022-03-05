Igor Zhovkva, diplomatic adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has accused Israel of preventing him from acquiring defense equipment.

In an interview with Kan 11's Hadashot Hashabbat, Zhovkva said Israel is withholding defense equipment from Ukraine.

According to him, "If Israel would like to help Ukrainians in obtaining the weapons or protective equipment at least, please do. I mean, we're asking from you for several days, our Minister of Defense is already asking from your Minister of Defense, at least, you know, for the armors and helmets."

"But you're not doing this, you're not delivering this, you're denying us this help. So if you provide us with some protective equipment and defensive weapons, we'll be really grateful to you."

Adding that Kyiv is partially encircled by some Russian troops, he noted that, "the Russian blitz failed."

When asked if he understands Israel's position, Zhovkva said, "I understand the complexity of your position, but please understand the dire situation in Ukraine. People are dying every hour. And yes, I think that Israel might be a little bit more active in adding its mediation position between Ukraine and Russia."

He emphasized, "Yes, my President spoke several times to your Prime Minister, and your Prime Minister suggested his goodwill in order to establish contact and negotiations between my president and Mr. Putin."

"And really, knowing your relations with Russian situations, we're counting on your support in this regard. Unfortunately this mediation activity is not bringing the results. I will urge you to double, to triple, your activities in order to achieve peace in Ukraine."

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy reiterated to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett his request for security assistance.

On Thursday evening, Zelenskyy criticized Bennett for not being supportive enough of Ukraine, saying, "I saw a picture from the Western Wall of people with the Ukrainian flag. It impressed and moved me... I spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister and I did not feel he is wrapped in the Ukrainian flag."