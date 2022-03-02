Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday afternoon spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the second time the two have spoken since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, the conversation dealt with "the Russian aggression."The Prime Minister's' Office is not commenting on the content of the conversation and only notes that it was held following Bennett-Zelensky's conversation last Friday, "in which they agreed to maintain continuous contact."

During the conversation, Ukrainian President Zelensky reiterated his request to Prime Minister Bennett for security assistance.He also noted the Russian attack on Babi Yar, calling it a "barbaric act."