Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday evening criticized Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for not being supportive enough of Ukraine as it faces a Russian invasion.

"I saw a picture from the Western Wall of people with the Ukrainian flag. It impressed and moved me. I thank you for the prayers for Ukraine. I must say honestly - we have a good relationship, really, but everything is examined in such tense times. I spoke with the Israeli prime minister and I did not feel he is wrapped in the Ukrainian flag," Zelenskyy said.

He also referred to his relationship with the US and said, “I talked to President Biden, we talk quite a lot. The problem is that the world is not working. The world is stronger than Putin's army. People from all over the world support us."

"I talk to leaders the way I talk to friends, without bureaucracy, in WhatsApp conversations. I ask for more support, we are strengthened by that," he added.

Zelenskyy claimed that his country is in fact the last line in the struggle of the countries that want to maintain their independence from the Russians. "We serve as a shield between Russia and civilization. We are afraid of losing our homes, I am afraid that one day they will come and ask me where I am from and say that this place no longer exists. If we do not survive, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia and all countries on the way to Berlin will be under threat. The world must respond. The sanctions are a good start."