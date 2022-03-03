A European intelligence official has revealed that Russia plans to demoralize the population of Ukraine as the invasion continues by carrying out public executions, Bloomberg reported.

The anonymous official said that the plan includes cracking down on protests, detaining political opponents and carrying out public executions in order to break the morale of the Ukrainian people.

The official said he had access to documents from the Russian Federal Security Service that had been intercepted, and that the documents contained plans for public executions and other repressive steps.

Kitty Donaldson, the U.K. Political Editor for Bloomberg News, tweeted that the intelligence agency has “has drafted plans for public executions in Ukraine after cities are captured, per a European intelligence official."

She also said that Russia is “planning violent crowd control and repressive detention of protest organizers in order to break Ukrainian morale.”