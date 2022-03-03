A United Hatzalah flight that landed in Iași, Romania, carried 9 tons of medical equipment and 15 tons of food. In addition, a team of 30 medical personnel will join the volunteer group operating on the Ukraine-Moldova border and providing medical and humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. The flight returned to Israel shortly thereafter, bearing with it 160 refugees from Ukraine who fled their country after going through various dangers and challenges.

United Hatzalah director Eli Pollack commented: "When we understood the difficulties within the borders of Ukraine, United Hatzalah decided to charter a flight to help those forced to abandon their homes and all that they owned. It is important to note that all the activity in Kishinev and on the borders is made possible thanks to the Rabbi of Moldova, Rabbi Pinchas Salzman who works day and night for the thousands of refugees coming from Ukraine. In the next few days, we will continue to operate a field hospital on the border and in Kishinev and will provide medical and humanitarian services to the refugees there. "

credit: חזקי ברוך