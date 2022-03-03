The war in Ukraine continues: At least four explosions were heard overnight Wednesday in Kyiv. According to reports, two powerful explosions were heard in the city center, followed by two more near a metro station.

Earlier it was reported that Russian bombs hit at least three schools in the city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a post on his Facebook page in which he claimed that the morale of the Russian forces was waning.

"More and more of the occupiers are fleeing back to Russia. We broke the enemy's plan within a week, a plan that was built for years with hatred for our country and all the people who have freedom and heart. But we stopped and defeated them. They will not have one moment of peace in our country. They will always remember that we did not surrender. We killed 9,000 Russians in one week," Zelensky wrote.

Meanwhile, the sanctions on Russia continue: Seven Russian banks were removed from the SWIFT network on Wednesday and the World Bank ceased all its operations in Russia and Belarus.

The European Union has also imposed sanctions on 22 Belarusian government and military personnel for their involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, officially opened an investigation on Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine.

The probe will cover crimes dating back to 2013, but will also cover the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Khan said in a statement he launched the probe after 39 of the court’s member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

Also on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden welcomed the condemnation of Russia at the UN General Assembly.

In a statement, Biden said the vote “demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia’s horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcased unprecedented global unity.”