US President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed the UN General Assembly’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Biden said the vote “demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia’s horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcased unprecedented global unity.”

“An overwhelming majority of nations around the world condemn Putin’s war. An overwhelming majority of nations recognize that Putin is not only attacking Ukraine, he is attacking the very foundations of global peace and security—and everything the United Nations stands for. And an overwhelming majority of the world recognizes that if we do not stand up to Putin’s Russia, it will only inflict further chaos and aggression on the world. Russia stood isolated, with the support of only four brutal, authoritarian states,” he added.

“I commend the Member States of the United Nations for holding this historic session. Today’s vote lays bare Putin’s isolation. It also holds Belarus accountable for its unacceptable involvement in this war.”

“The world is rejecting Russia’s lies. We can all see what is happening in Ukraine with our own eyes. Russia is responsible for the devastating abuses of human rights and the international humanitarian crisis that we are watching unfold in Ukraine in real time. There is no room for excuses or equivocation. Russia is to blame,” Biden said.

“The United Nations was founded to ‘save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.’ As Secretary-General António Guterres said, enough is enough. Together, we must—and we will—hold Russia accountable for its actions. We will demonstrate that freedom always triumphs over tyranny.”

141 nations, including Israel, voted on Wednesday in favor of the resolution condemning Russia. Five countries voted against it, and 35 abstained.

On Tuesday, during his State of the Union address, Biden vowed that the US would continue to support Ukraine, though he stated that no American troops would be sent to fight Russia. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night delivered his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

“The United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of the Russian oligarchs. We are joining with European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming for you. Tonight, I am announcing we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights,” said Biden, thus confirming comments made earlier by US officials to the Reuters news agency.