United Hatzalah volunteers have begun giving first aid training courses to Ukrainian refugees in the shelters, hotels, and camps where they have taken refuge in Chisinau, Moldova, the rescue organization said.

"Our goal is to empower the refugees and give them back a sense of control over their situation," said Vicky Tiferet, one of the EMTs running the training sessions.

The training is being conducted in the languages of the refugees.

"It is important for the refugees to be able to help themselves and not feel a sense of powerlessness," she explained, emphasizing that feeling powerless "can be the most crippling thing."

"Once they are safely in Moldova, and have found a shelter, we can help them learn how to take care of themselves, their loved ones, and each other. That sense of control and power is an important thing for people who have lost everything else."

On Saturday night, a delegation of United Hatzalah volunteers left Israel for Ukraine's border with Moldova. Included in the delegation were 12 EMTs, paramedics, doctors, a dentist, and members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit. In Moldova, they were be met with additional team members joining from Miami, Florida.