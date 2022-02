With the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the Jewish community in Moldova has started absorbing refugees from the battle zones.

Hundreds of Jewish families have started pouring in from Ukraine, where they were welcomed and cared for by members of the Moldovan Jewish community. The refugees and their children are being housed in motels, and provided with hot food and essential supplies.



With rising costs surpassing hundreds of thousands of dollars, Adv. Inbar Nacht contacted Rabbi Salzman and notified him that the Inbar & Marius Nacht Family Foundation will immediately be providing emergency assistance to this rescue mission.

Ukrainian Jews in Moldova, with one of their Torah scrolls Courtesy

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Nacht Family Foundation has funded a wide range of medical, welfare and cultural initiatives. Last year , they provided emergency assistance to the families of Meron disaster victims, and recently it was reported that the Foundation initiated and funded the rescue of hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan.Moldova’s Chief Rabbi Pinchas Salzman thanked the Nacht Family Foundation and its CEO, Nachman Rosenberg, for providing the emergency grant that will help absorb hundreds of other Jews who will be arriving in Moldova in the coming days.