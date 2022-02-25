With the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the Jewish community in Moldova has started absorbing refugees from the battle zones.

Hundreds of Jewish families have started pouring in from Ukraine, where they were welcomed and cared for by members of the Moldovan Jewish community. The refugees and their children are being housed in motels, and provided with hot food and essential supplies.



With rising costs surpassing hundreds of thousands of dollars, Adv. Inbar Nacht contacted Rabbi Salzman and notified him that the Inbar & Marius Nacht Family Foundation will immediately be providing emergency assistance to this rescue mission.

Ukrainian Jews in Moldova, with one of their Torah scrolls Courtesy