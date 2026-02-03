A female pedestrian, approximately 25 years old, was injured Tuesday evening after being hit by a United Hatzalah ambulance on Yirmiyahu Street in Jerusalem. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs were called to the scene and provided initial treatment.

The woman was found unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury. After initial stabilization, she was transported by an MDA intensive care ambulance to the trauma room at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

MDA motorcycle unit emergency medic Shmuel Adler and MDA medic Chaim Yuzhok said, “We arrived at a serious traffic accident. We saw a woman in her twenties who was unconscious and had sustained a significant head injury."

“We knew we had to act quickly - we provided initial medical treatment, and while administering medication and stabilizing her condition, evacuated her by MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital’s trauma room, where her condition is defined as serious," they added.